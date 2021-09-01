India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.33% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.33%, while the index declined 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.17% or 101.40 points to trade at 3302.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 2.77% or 7.95 points to end at 295.25 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 1.87% or 22.35 points to 1214.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.95% or 23.40 points to trade at 769.90 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 2.69% or 39.05 points to end at 1411.20 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.63% or 24.95 points to 922.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.20% to 3303.10, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.73% to settle at 19794.00 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.54% to close at 798.50.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.89% to 770.15 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.67% to settle at 1411.40 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.04% to 16784.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 901 to 767 and 59 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1596 fell and 1417 advanced, while 141 ended unchanged.

Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.17% or 101.40 to 3302.75. Shares in SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.87% or 22.35 to 1214.40. Shares in Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.20% or 102.35 to 3303.10. Shares in AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.54% or 12.10 to 798.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.31% to 14.1850.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.80 to $1815.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.09% or 0.06 to hit $68.56 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.11% or 0.08 to trade at $71.71 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.17% to 73.073, while EUR/INR rose 0.27% to 86.3610.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.648.

