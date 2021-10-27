India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.31% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.31%, while the index lost 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which rose 4.20% or 124.85 points to trade at 3094.65 at the close. Meanwhile, UPL Ltd (NS:) added 3.96% or 28.25 points to end at 741.50 and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.29% or 115.10 points to 5134.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:), which fell 6.46% or 54.40 points to trade at 787.50 at the close. Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) declined 4.75% or 373.50 points to end at 7482.15 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 3.19% or 5.20 points to 157.90.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.42% to 3094.20, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.45% to settle at 825.35 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.44% to close at 1728.70.

The worst performers were AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 6.52% to 787.35 in late trade, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which lost 4.70% to settle at 7480.35 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.85% to 18009.95 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 927 to 816 and 58 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1705 rose and 1375 declined, while 130 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.45% to 16.8275.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.55 to $1790.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.36% or 1.15 to hit $83.50 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.16% or 0.99 to trade at $84.66 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.15% to 75.049, while EUR/INR rose 0.13% to 86.9900.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 93.977.

