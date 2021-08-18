India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.28% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.28%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.28%, while the index lost 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:), which rose 2.94% or 74.00 points to trade at 2589.65 at the close. Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) added 2.60% or 192.40 points to end at 7601.45 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) was up 2.09% or 133.90 points to 6544.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.21% or 9.65 points to trade at 426.95 at the close. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.16% or 38.65 points to end at 1749.70 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.84% or 12.90 points to 688.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.46% to 7592.60, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.12% to settle at 6544.45 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.78% to close at 15011.00.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.09% to 1750.65 in late trade, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.80% to settle at 688.40 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.42% to 180.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1169 to 519 and 35 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2013 fell and 1013 advanced, while 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.09% or 133.90 to 6544.00. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.12% or 135.75 to 6544.45. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 1.78% or 262.75 to 15011.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.78% to 12.9050.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.05% or 0.85 to $1788.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.90% or 0.60 to hit $66.94 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.04% or 0.72 to trade at $69.75 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.18% to 74.237, while EUR/INR fell 0.12% to 86.9755.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.108.