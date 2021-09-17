India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.25% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.25%, while the index lost 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.30% or 101.15 points to trade at 2007.95 at the close. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) added 1.42% or 22.20 points to end at 1582.15 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.34% or 38.35 points to 2898.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.54% or 50.85 points to trade at 1385.90 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 3.45% or 5.60 points to end at 156.70 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.12% or 10.25 points to 473.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 5.26% to 2006.00, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.51% to settle at 1583.30 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.39% to close at 728.15.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.57% to 1385.30 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 2.07% to settle at 454.05 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.85% to 3830.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1215 to 485 and 59 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1982 fell and 1141 advanced, while 129 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 1.39% or 10.00 to 728.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 5.69% to 15.2325 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.37% or 6.50 to $1763.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.54% or 0.39 to hit $72.17 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.46% or 0.35 to trade at $75.32 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.07% to 73.516, while EUR/INR rose 0.07% to 86.6050.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.808.

