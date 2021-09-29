India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.21% By Investing.com

Home Business India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.21% By...

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.21%

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.21%, while the index fell 0.43%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 6.59% or 8.70 points to trade at 140.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd (NS:) added 6.39% or 11.15 points to end at 185.70 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was up 6.03% or 11.10 points to 195.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.09% or 58.50 points to trade at 2746.45 at the close. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.83% or 37.75 points to end at 2030.45 and Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.68% or 56.65 points to 3323.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.52% to 140.55, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was up 6.18% to settle at 195.10 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 4.09% to close at 811.55.

The worst performers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.96% to 2749.25 in late trade, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.75% to settle at 2030.95 and Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.72% to 3322.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1014 to 687 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1819 rose and 1280 declined, while 138 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.59% or 8.70 to 140.65. Shares in Coal India Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.39% or 11.15 to 185.70. Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.03% or 11.10 to 195.05. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.52% or 8.60 to 140.55. Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.18% or 11.35 to 195.10. Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 4.09% or 31.90 to 811.55.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.63% to 18.8375 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.08% or 1.45 to $1738.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.57% or 0.43 to hit $74.86 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.63% or 0.49 to trade at $77.86 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.01% to 74.198, while EUR/INR fell 0.22% to 86.4670.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 93.940.

