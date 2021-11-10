India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.15% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.15%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.15%, while the index lost 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were UPL Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.34% or 24.95 points to trade at 771.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 3.12% or 22.25 points to end at 735.45 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.08% or 27.50 points to 919.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.37% or 36.05 points to trade at 1032.20 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 3.20% or 14.85 points to end at 449.75 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was down 2.80% or 37.40 points to 1298.55.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.16% to 735.70, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.00% to settle at 919.65 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.16% to close at 2549.40.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.38% to 1032.25 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.77% to settle at 1298.55 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.23% to 2401.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 888 to 854 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1672 rose and 1549 declined, while 143 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.12% or 22.25 to 735.45. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.16% or 22.55 to 735.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.89% to 16.3050.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.23% or 4.20 to $1826.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.61% or 0.51 to hit $83.64 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.26% or 0.22 to trade at $84.56 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.28% to 74.377, while EUR/INR rose 0.18% to 86.1285.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 94.093.