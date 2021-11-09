India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.13% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.13%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.13%, while the index fell 0.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.80% or 32.65 points to trade at 892.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 1.65% or 8.25 points to end at 509.65 and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) was up 1.27% or 34.10 points to 2717.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.58% or 96.10 points to trade at 3621.60 at the close. HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) declined 1.75% or 28.00 points to end at 1572.25 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.39% or 107.05 points to 7577.55.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.92% to 892.90, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.18% to settle at 1946.85 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 1.16% to close at 529.20.

The worst performers were HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.82% to 1571.15 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 2935.45 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.42% to 7577.05 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1077 to 666 and 66 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1949 rose and 1263 declined, while 169 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.65% or 8.25 to 509.65. Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.18% or 22.75 to 1946.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.07% to 16.0025.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.10% or 1.90 to $1826.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.59% or 0.48 to hit $82.41 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.43 to trade at $83.86 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.20% to 74.049, while EUR/INR rose 0.26% to 85.8520.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 93.935.