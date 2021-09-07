India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.09% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.09%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.09%, while the index declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.46% or 67.90 points to trade at 2833.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 2.44% or 15.95 points to end at 670.55 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 1.53% or 23.45 points to 1554.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.83% or 14.35 points to trade at 769.90 at the close. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.80% or 8.85 points to end at 481.95 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was down 1.78% or 25.95 points to 1435.20.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.56% to 2836.05, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.48% to settle at 670.70 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.20% to close at 1004.00.

The worst performers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.81% to 769.65 in late trade, Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.69% to settle at 1435.55 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.62% to 787.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1104 to 585 and 48 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1760 fell and 1265 advanced, while 127 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.44% or 15.95 to 670.55. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.48% or 16.20 to 670.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.39% to 14.8950.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.14% or 20.85 to $1812.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.14% or 0.79 to hit $68.50 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.24 to trade at $71.98 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.50% to 73.437, while EUR/INR rose 0.48% to 87.1395.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.30% at 92.312.