India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.05% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.05%, while the index lost 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 2.86% or 50.50 points to trade at 1815.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) added 1.58% or 7.60 points to end at 489.55 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 1.43% or 22.25 points to 1576.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nestle India Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.60% or 528.85 points to trade at 19839.60 at the close. Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.40% or 125.05 points to end at 5085.05 and Wipro Ltd (NS:) was down 1.79% or 12.05 points to 662.20.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.94% to 1817.90, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.13% to settle at 2056.50 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which gained 0.98% to close at 777.20.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.44% to 19876.65 in late trade, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.72% to settle at 113.95 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.33% to 6784.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 960 to 721 and 68 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1713 rose and 1308 declined, while 150 ended unchanged.

Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.13% or 23.00 to 2056.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.26% to 14.4100.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.09% or 1.70 to $1800.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.36% or 0.93 to hit $69.28 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.13% or 0.81 to trade at $72.50 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.18% to 73.573, while EUR/INR rose 0.02% to 86.9590.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 92.672.

