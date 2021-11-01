India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.46% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.46%, while the index climbed 1.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.80% or 88.90 points to trade at 1229.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 4.21% or 28.85 points to end at 714.20 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.99% or 18.35 points to 478.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UPL Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.72% or 20.15 points to trade at 720.05 at the close. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.57% or 13.90 points to end at 870.35 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 1.43% or 255.45 points to 17565.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 7.75% to 1228.35, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.91% to settle at 1189.10 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.80% to close at 712.30.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.56% to 870.00 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.49% to settle at 17564.70 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.60% to 18888.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1229 to 516 and 55 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2028 rose and 1096 declined, while 173 ended unchanged.

Shares in IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.80% or 88.90 to 1229.10. Shares in IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.75% or 88.30 to 1228.35.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.09% to 17.2350.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.60 to $1787.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.51% or 0.43 to hit $84.00 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.91% or 0.76 to trade at $84.48 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.01% to 74.921, while EUR/INR rose 0.06% to 86.6645.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 94.145.

