India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.35% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.35%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.35% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 1.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which rose 4.25% or 25.30 points to trade at 620.45 at the close. Meanwhile, AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) added 4.21% or 31.65 points to end at 784.05 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 4.08% or 56.45 points to 1440.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.81% or 26.20 points to trade at 1419.20 at the close. Nestle India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.11% or 221.35 points to end at 19736.00 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.86% or 22.15 points to 2553.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.44% to 620.35, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 783.75 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.00% to close at 1439.50.

The worst performers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.88% to 1419.35 in late trade, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.95% to settle at 19763.60 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.62% to 1697.85 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1225 to 483 and 68 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2107 rose and 1054 declined, while 155 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.65% to 13.3175.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.04% or 0.70 to $1818.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.51% or 0.35 to hit $68.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.03% or 0.02 to trade at $71.68 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.27% to 73.272, while EUR/INR fell 0.21% to 86.4325.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.707.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR