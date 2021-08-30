India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.35% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.35%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.35% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 1.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which rose 4.25% or 25.30 points to trade at 620.45 at the close. Meanwhile, AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) added 4.21% or 31.65 points to end at 784.05 and Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 4.08% or 56.45 points to 1440.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.81% or 26.20 points to trade at 1419.20 at the close. Nestle India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.11% or 221.35 points to end at 19736.00 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.86% or 22.15 points to 2553.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.44% to 620.35, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 4.15% to settle at 783.75 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.00% to close at 1439.50.

The worst performers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.88% to 1419.35 in late trade, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.95% to settle at 19763.60 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.62% to 1697.85 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1225 to 483 and 68 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2107 rose and 1054 declined, while 155 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.65% to 13.3175.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.04% or 0.70 to $1818.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.51% or 0.35 to hit $68.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.03% or 0.02 to trade at $71.68 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.27% to 73.272, while EUR/INR fell 0.21% to 86.4325.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.707.