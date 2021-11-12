India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.28% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.28%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 1.28%, while the index gained 1.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.14% or 63.05 points to trade at 1585.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.22% or 14.60 points to end at 468.55 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 2.88% or 83.80 points to 2992.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.06% or 114.90 points to trade at 3635.05 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 0.95% or 12.35 points to end at 1287.25 and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) was down 0.59% or 15.90 points to 2685.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.06% to 1585.05, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.99% to settle at 2995.00 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.74% to close at 1780.00.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.04% to 3637.30 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.93% to settle at 1286.90 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.36% to 736.20 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 943 to 788 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1625 fell and 1589 advanced, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.14% or 63.05 to 1585.00. Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.88% or 83.80 to 2992.65. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.06% or 61.85 to 1585.05. Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.99% or 87.00 to 2995.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 6.94% to 15.2175 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.76% or 14.25 to $1849.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.61% or 1.31 to hit $80.28 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.30% or 1.08 to trade at $81.79 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 74.464, while EUR/INR rose 0.18% to 85.2240.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 95.172.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR