India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.28% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.28%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 1.28%, while the index gained 1.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.14% or 63.05 points to trade at 1585.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.22% or 14.60 points to end at 468.55 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 2.88% or 83.80 points to 2992.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.06% or 114.90 points to trade at 3635.05 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 0.95% or 12.35 points to end at 1287.25 and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) was down 0.59% or 15.90 points to 2685.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.06% to 1585.05, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.99% to settle at 2995.00 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.74% to close at 1780.00.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.04% to 3637.30 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.93% to settle at 1286.90 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.36% to 736.20 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 943 to 788 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1625 fell and 1589 advanced, while 147 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.14% or 63.05 to 1585.00. Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.88% or 83.80 to 2992.65. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.06% or 61.85 to 1585.05. Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.99% or 87.00 to 2995.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 6.94% to 15.2175 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.76% or 14.25 to $1849.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.61% or 1.31 to hit $80.28 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.30% or 1.08 to trade at $81.79 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 74.464, while EUR/INR rose 0.18% to 85.2240.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 95.172.