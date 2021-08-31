India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.19% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.19%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.19% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 1.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.03% or 43.60 points to trade at 664.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) added 5.01% or 359.00 points to end at 7524.50 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 4.91% or 125.30 points to 2679.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.59% or 4.65 points to trade at 287.30 at the close. IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.26% or 12.70 points to end at 992.40 and Nestle India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.23% or 242.25 points to 19500.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.99% to 663.70, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.94% to settle at 7519.95 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.34% to close at 17104.80.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.55% to 19458.10 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.14% to settle at 993.50 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.47% to 2259.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 888 to 799 and 48 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1578 fell and 1460 advanced, while 136 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.03% or 43.60 to 664.05. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.01% or 359.00 to 7524.50. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.99% or 43.35 to 663.70. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.94% or 354.30 to 7519.95. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.34% or 553.15 to 17104.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 9.03% to 14.5200 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.36% or 6.50 to $1818.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.82% or 0.57 to hit $68.64 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.58% or 0.42 to trade at $71.81 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.46% to 72.956, while EUR/INR fell 0.17% to 86.3005.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.498.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR