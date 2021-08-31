India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.19% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.19%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.19% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 1.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.03% or 43.60 points to trade at 664.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) added 5.01% or 359.00 points to end at 7524.50 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 4.91% or 125.30 points to 2679.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.59% or 4.65 points to trade at 287.30 at the close. IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.26% or 12.70 points to end at 992.40 and Nestle India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.23% or 242.25 points to 19500.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 6.99% to 663.70, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.94% to settle at 7519.95 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.34% to close at 17104.80.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.55% to 19458.10 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.14% to settle at 993.50 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.47% to 2259.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 888 to 799 and 48 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1578 fell and 1460 advanced, while 136 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.03% or 43.60 to 664.05. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.01% or 359.00 to 7524.50. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.99% or 43.35 to 663.70. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.94% or 354.30 to 7519.95. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.34% or 553.15 to 17104.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 9.03% to 14.5200 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.36% or 6.50 to $1818.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.82% or 0.57 to hit $68.64 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.58% or 0.42 to trade at $71.81 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.46% to 72.956, while EUR/INR fell 0.17% to 86.3005.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 92.498.