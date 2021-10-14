India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.97% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.97%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.97% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.94%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.09% or 53.80 points to trade at 812.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd (NS:) added 5.30% or 35.65 points to end at 708.25 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 4.50% or 75.45 points to 1752.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coal India Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.29% or 6.25 points to trade at 183.80 at the close. Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) declined 1.83% or 9.30 points to end at 497.60 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.81% or 52.55 points to 2853.20.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ITC Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.89% to 256.55, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.86% to settle at 1685.90 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.51% to close at 204.50.

The worst performers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.22% to 3611.30 in late trade, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.17% to settle at 1250.90 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.85% to 7860.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 925 to 794 and 54 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1598 fell and 1585 advanced, while 117 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wipro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.30% or 35.65 to 708.25. Shares in Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.50% or 75.45 to 1752.50. Shares in ITC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.89% or 7.20 to 256.55. Shares in HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 2.86% or 46.85 to 1685.90. Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.51% or 5.00 to 204.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.07% to 15.7675.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.30% or 5.35 to $1800.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.26% or 1.01 to hit $81.45 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.32% or 1.10 to trade at $84.28 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.00% to 75.286, while EUR/INR rose 0.13% to 87.3885.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 93.858.