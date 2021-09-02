India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.92% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.92%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.92% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which rose 6.48% or 1845.00 points to trade at 30323.25 at the close. Meanwhile, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) added 5.63% or 40.45 points to end at 759.00 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.51% or 32.40 points to 955.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.27% or 17.45 points to trade at 752.45 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.80% or 2.60 points to end at 141.60 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 0.88% or 1.05 points to 118.65.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.34% to 3837.95, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.50% to settle at 2799.35 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.45% to close at 7954.40.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.29% to 752.50 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.79% to settle at 3728.00 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.41% to 16715.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1120 to 556 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1887 rose and 1143 declined, while 141 ended unchanged.

Shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 5.63% or 40.45 to 759.00. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.34% or 123.90 to 3837.95. Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.50% or 68.35 to 2799.35. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.45% or 190.25 to 7954.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.39% to 14.2400.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.10% or 1.75 to $1817.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.51% or 0.35 to hit $68.94 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.53% or 0.38 to trade at $71.97 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.08% to 73.047, while EUR/INR rose 0.20% to 86.5785.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.422.