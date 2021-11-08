Home Business India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.85% By...

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.85% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.85%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.85%, while the index added 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.32% or 105.00 points to trade at 2536.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 4.31% or 5.80 points to end at 140.45 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 4.12% or 725.75 points to 18319.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 10.76% or 127.95 points to trade at 1061.15 at the close. Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) declined 5.98% or 311.35 points to end at 4896.70 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.37% or 12.00 points to 860.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.29% to 2536.90, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.20% to settle at 8208.00 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.15% to close at 18326.85.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 10.71% to 1061.45 in late trade, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.57% to settle at 859.25 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 1.38% to 523.15 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 947 to 823 and 51 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1746 rose and 1522 declined, while 186 ended unchanged.

Shares in Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.31% or 5.80 to 140.45. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.20% or 330.65 to 8208.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.76% to 16.3400.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.11% or 1.95 to $1818.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 1.44% or 1.17 to hit $82.44 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 1.18% or 0.98 to trade at $83.72 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.19% to 74.032, while EUR/INR fell 0.17% to 85.6430.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 94.250.

