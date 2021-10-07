India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.82% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.82%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.82%, while the index gained 0.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which rose 12.04% or 40.45 points to trade at 376.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Titan Company Ltd (NS:) added 10.60% or 227.70 points to end at 2375.35 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) was up 5.29% or 44.15 points to 878.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.58% or 7.70 points to trade at 160.40 at the close. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) declined 1.32% or 65.50 points to end at 4891.10 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.11% or 2.15 points to 190.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 10.69% to 2376.20, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 5.32% to settle at 878.15 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which gained 4.04% to close at 7491.30.

The worst performers were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.31% to 4892.25 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.71% to settle at 2728.75 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.64% to 19049.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1214 to 492 and 60 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2096 rose and 1037 declined, while 125 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 12.04% or 40.45 to 376.50. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.60% or 227.70 to 2375.35. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.69% or 229.40 to 2376.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 6.79% to 16.1550.

Gold Futures for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $1761.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.70% or 1.32 to hit $76.11 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.22% or 0.99 to trade at $80.09 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.01% to 74.766, while EUR/INR rose 0.03% to 86.4175.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 94.210.