India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.80% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.80%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.80% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.16% or 8.30 points to trade at 124.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 4.51% or 31.30 points to end at 725.50 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was up 4.10% or 6.35 points to 161.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.11% or 9.75 points to trade at 871.55 at the close. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) declined 0.64% or 3.15 points to end at 489.95 and Nestle India Ltd (NS:) was down 0.55% or 111.25 points to 20119.20.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which rose 7.16% to 124.20, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.53% to settle at 725.55 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.86% to close at 1273.75.

The worst performers were AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.38% to 791.50 in late trade, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.31% to settle at 3351.50 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.27% to 7836.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1119 to 602 and 49 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1940 rose and 1200 declined, while 110 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTPC Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.16% or 8.30 to 124.20. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.51% or 31.30 to 725.50. Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.16% or 8.30 to 124.20. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.53% or 31.45 to 725.55. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.86% or 35.45 to 1273.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.14% to 13.7300.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.19% or 3.50 to $1803.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.39% or 0.98 to hit $71.44 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.28% or 0.94 to trade at $74.54 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.22% to 73.476, while EUR/INR rose 0.00% to 86.9105.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 92.438.