India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.79% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.79%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.79%, while the index gained 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.99% or 28.75 points to trade at 508.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 3.89% or 50.35 points to end at 1343.65 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 3.75% or 42.35 points to 1172.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.94% or 22.85 points to trade at 1154.90 at the close. ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) declined 1.46% or 12.30 points to end at 829.40 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.17% or 2.25 points to 190.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.92% to 1345.25, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.20% to settle at 2456.80 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.91% to close at 19235.70.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.92% to 1154.65 in late trade, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.43% to settle at 829.00 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.30% to 190.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1344 to 405 and 51 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2123 rose and 981 declined, while 133 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 4.87% to 16.7525.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.70 to $1804.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.14% or 0.12 to hit $83.64 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $85.14 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.12% to 74.925, while EUR/INR fell 0.02% to 87.0495.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 93.743.