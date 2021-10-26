India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.79% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.79%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.79%, while the index gained 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.99% or 28.75 points to trade at 508.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) added 3.89% or 50.35 points to end at 1343.65 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 3.75% or 42.35 points to 1172.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.94% or 22.85 points to trade at 1154.90 at the close. ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) declined 1.46% or 12.30 points to end at 829.40 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.17% or 2.25 points to 190.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.92% to 1345.25, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.20% to settle at 2456.80 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.91% to close at 19235.70.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.92% to 1154.65 in late trade, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.43% to settle at 829.00 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.30% to 190.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1344 to 405 and 51 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2123 rose and 981 declined, while 133 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 4.87% to 16.7525.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.70 to $1804.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.14% or 0.12 to hit $83.64 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $85.14 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.12% to 74.925, while EUR/INR fell 0.02% to 87.0495.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 93.743.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR