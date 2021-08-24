India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.78% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.78%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.78% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.79% or 1189.80 points to trade at 16461.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) added 4.06% or 27.10 points to end at 695.40 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.44% or 14.00 points to 420.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.40% or 54.05 points to trade at 3812.20 at the close. Nestle India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.40% or 281.05 points to end at 19740.00 and Infosys Ltd (NS:) was down 1.03% or 17.90 points to 1720.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which rose 7.91% to 16475.25, Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 1463.90 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.39% to close at 1404.60.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.34% to 19747.55 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.08% to settle at 2692.10 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.06% to 1720.75 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1310 to 379 and 36 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2059 rose and 968 declined, while 112 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.79% or 1189.80 to 16461.70. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.91% or 1207.05 to 16475.25. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.41% or 48.30 to 1463.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.64% to 13.1875.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.04% or 0.65 to $1806.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.57% or 1.03 to hit $66.67 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.59% or 1.09 to trade at $69.46 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.13% to 74.215, while EUR/INR rose 0.08% to 87.1100.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 93.007.