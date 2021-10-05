India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.74% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.74%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.74%, while the index gained 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 10.87% or 16.05 points to trade at 163.65 at the close. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) added 4.36% or 48.80 points to end at 1168.60 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was up 4.21% or 8.00 points to 197.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.40% or 22.95 points to trade at 934.55 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.06% or 10.40 points to end at 495.30 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.84% or 539.30 points to 28750.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.60% to 1171.05, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.66% to settle at 699.25 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.08% to close at 2609.10.

The worst performers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.36% to 820.35 in late trade, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.91% to settle at 189.80 and ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.76% to 234.75 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1074 to 637 and 57 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1959 rose and 1153 declined, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 10.87% or 16.05 to 163.65. Shares in Coal India Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.21% or 8.00 to 197.95. Shares in IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.60% or 51.45 to 1171.05. Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.08% or 53.25 to 2609.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.02% to 16.3975.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.63% or 11.15 to $1756.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.49% or 0.38 to hit $78.00 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.64% or 0.52 to trade at $81.78 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.08% to 74.511, while EUR/INR fell 0.26% to 86.4255.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 93.945.