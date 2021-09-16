India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.63% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.63%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.63% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.31% or 77.00 points to trade at 1130.95 at the close. Meanwhile, ITC Ltd (NS:) added 6.83% or 14.75 points to end at 230.75 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was up 4.47% or 19.85 points to 463.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.49% or 15.90 points to trade at 439.05 at the close. Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 1.76% or 28.35 points to end at 1578.45 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.30% or 51.25 points to 3903.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 7.34% to 1131.25, ITC Ltd (BO:) which was up 6.83% to settle at 230.75 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 4.46% to close at 463.65.

The worst performers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.32% to 3902.50 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.25% to settle at 1436.55 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.16% to 1447.65 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 913 to 795 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1555 fell and 1551 advanced, while 142 ended unchanged.

Shares in IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.31% or 77.00 to 1130.95. Shares in State Bank Of India (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.47% or 19.85 to 463.70. Shares in IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.34% or 77.40 to 1131.25. Shares in State Bank Of India (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.46% or 19.80 to 463.65.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.97% to 14.4125.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.80% or 14.35 to $1780.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.15% or 0.11 to hit $72.50 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.09% or 0.07 to trade at $75.39 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.16% to 73.559, while EUR/INR fell 0.27% to 86.5305.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 92.763.