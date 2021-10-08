India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.59% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.59%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.59% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.84% or 98.85 points to trade at 2671.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd (NS:) added 2.83% or 18.20 points to end at 661.15 and Infosys Ltd (NS:) was up 1.94% or 32.85 points to 1723.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.53% or 18.60 points to trade at 1196.45 at the close. NTPC Ltd (NS:) declined 1.19% or 1.70 points to end at 141.10 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.18% or 2.25 points to 188.45.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.84% to 2670.85, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.91% to settle at 1723.55 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.61% to close at 1440.00.

The worst performers were NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.16% to 141.10 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.16% to settle at 2640.30 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.88% to 7425.75 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 929 to 784 and 55 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1746 rose and 1391 declined, while 137 ended unchanged.

Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.84% or 98.85 to 2671.25. Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.84% or 98.70 to 2670.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.11% to 15.6525.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.04% or 0.65 to $1759.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.86% or 0.67 to hit $78.97 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.81% or 0.66 to trade at $82.61 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 74.980, while EUR/INR rose 0.36% to 86.7105.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 94.165.