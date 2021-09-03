India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.52% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.52% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.10% or 94.10 points to trade at 2388.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) added 3.75% or 4.45 points to end at 123.10 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was up 3.35% or 4.75 points to 146.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.24% or 24.60 points to trade at 734.40 at the close. Cipla Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.48% or 14.15 points to end at 941.10 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.23% or 34.35 points to 2766.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.12% to 2388.25, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.59% to settle at 2017.85 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.27% to close at 1443.20.

The worst performers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.18% to 2766.20 in late trade, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.17% to settle at 658.30 and HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.85% to 1575.65 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 868 to 816 and 54 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1620 rose and 1417 declined, while 131 ended unchanged.

Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.10% or 94.10 to 2388.50. Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.12% or 94.60 to 2388.25. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.59% or 51.00 to 2017.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.12% to 14.5425 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.19% or 3.45 to $1814.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.34% or 0.24 to hit $70.23 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.62% or 0.45 to trade at $73.48 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.05% to 73.027, while EUR/INR rose 0.03% to 86.6940.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.237.

