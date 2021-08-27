India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.41% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.41%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.41% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.54% or 258.50 points to trade at 7565.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.25% or 13.80 points to end at 437.90 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 2.80% or 32.25 points to 1184.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.13% or 11.30 points to trade at 990.20 at the close. Infosys Ltd (NS:) declined 1.09% or 18.90 points to end at 1708.80 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.77% or 6.00 points to 775.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.64% to 7572.70, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.66% to settle at 1637.65 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.17% to close at 4601.25.

The worst performers were Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.07% to 1708.45 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.04% to settle at 990.85 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.80% to 775.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1030 to 656 and 53 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1811 rose and 1232 declined, while 124 ended unchanged.

Shares in SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.80% or 32.25 to 1184.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.98% to 13.4050.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.09% or 1.55 to $1796.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.65% or 1.11 to hit $68.53 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.42% or 1.00 to trade at $71.18 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.65% to 73.668, while EUR/INR fell 0.59% to 86.6155.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 93.047.