India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31% By Investing.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.31% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.82% or 30.65 points to trade at 832.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd (NS:) added 3.40% or 20.85 points to end at 634.90 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was up 3.35% or 45.85 points to 1413.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.28% or 17.40 points to trade at 744.25 at the close. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) declined 2.02% or 14.25 points to end at 692.65 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was down 1.98% or 6.00 points to 297.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.21% to 1411.50, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.32% to settle at 3552.40 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.30% to close at 18717.80.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.78% to 1000.50 in late trade, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.26% to settle at 117.35 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.18% to 626.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1148 to 547 and 31 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1968 fell and 1059 advanced, while 101 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.82% or 30.65 to 832.80. Shares in Wipro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.40% or 20.85 to 634.90. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.35% or 45.85 to 1413.70. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.21% or 43.90 to 1411.50. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.32% or 80.65 to 3552.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.33% to 13.4125.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.39% or 7.05 to $1796.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.61% or 0.41 to hit $66.64 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.45% or 0.31 to trade at $69.20 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.27% to 74.358, while EUR/INR rose 0.19% to 87.5045.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.733.