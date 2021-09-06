India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.31%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.31% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Wipro Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.79% or 31.35 points to trade at 686.45 at the close. Meanwhile, HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) added 2.16% or 25.40 points to end at 1200.15 and Infosys Ltd (NS:) was up 1.75% or 29.75 points to 1730.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.33% or 1.50 points to trade at 111.60 at the close. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) declined 1.18% or 1.45 points to end at 121.65 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.18% or 11.80 points to 991.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.17% to 1199.70, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.75% to settle at 1730.00 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.52% to close at 2424.55.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.13% to 992.10 in late trade, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.86% to settle at 1776.70 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.71% to 174.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 883 to 825 and 69 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1590 rose and 1556 declined, while 164 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wipro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 4.79% or 31.35 to 686.45. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.16% or 25.40 to 1200.15. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.17% or 25.45 to 1199.70. Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.52% or 36.30 to 2424.55.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 3.87% to 15.1050 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.46% or 8.45 to $1825.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.69% or 0.48 to hit $68.81 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.67% or 0.49 to trade at $72.12 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.15% to 73.091, while EUR/INR fell 0.03% to 86.6895.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.28% at 92.287.