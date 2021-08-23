India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.28% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.28%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.28%, while the index gained 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:), which rose 4.09% or 45.75 points to trade at 1163.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Nestle India Ltd (NS:) added 2.30% or 449.80 points to end at 20021.05 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.19% or 77.90 points to 3637.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.96% or 44.00 points to trade at 1440.65 at the close. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) declined 2.75% or 18.90 points to end at 668.30 and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.63% or 20.70 points to 764.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.10% to 1162.90, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.20% to settle at 3635.85 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.06% to close at 15280.00.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.50% to 766.15 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.23% to settle at 3667.25 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.88% to 7350.10 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1441 to 288 and 33 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2398 fell and 698 advanced, while 132 ended unchanged.

Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.09% or 45.75 to 1163.10. Shares in Nestle India Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.30% or 449.80 to 20021.05. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.19% or 77.90 to 3637.40. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.10% or 45.75 to 1162.90. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.20% or 78.40 to 3635.85. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.06% or 308.25 to 15280.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.35% to 13.6850.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.39% or 6.90 to $1790.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.96% or 1.84 to hit $63.98 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 3.04% or 1.97 to trade at $66.72 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.21% to 74.189, while EUR/INR rose 0.01% to 86.9315.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 93.317.