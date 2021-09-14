India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.14% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.14%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.14% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 4.04% or 40.30 points to trade at 1036.60 at the close. Meanwhile, HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) added 2.50% or 30.25 points to end at 1238.65 and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) was up 2.22% or 61.90 points to 2851.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.11% or 31.75 points to trade at 2818.05 at the close. UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) declined 1.11% or 88.00 points to end at 7856.45 and Nestle India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.08% or 221.80 points to 20230.45.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 4.07% to 1036.50, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.54% to settle at 1238.30 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.67% to close at 1867.50.

The worst performers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.07% to 2817.30 in late trade, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.97% to settle at 20237.00 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.87% to 7865.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1041 to 663 and 54 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1826 rose and 1256 declined, while 139 ended unchanged.

Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.50% or 30.25 to 1238.65. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.54% or 30.70 to 1238.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.21% to 13.5750.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.38% or 6.85 to $1787.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.62% or 0.44 to hit $70.89 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.71% or 0.52 to trade at $74.03 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.20% to 73.705, while EUR/INR rose 0.18% to 87.0125.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 92.612.