India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.09% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.09%, while the index climbed 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nestle India Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.11% or 617.60 points to trade at 20457.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) added 2.74% or 18.30 points to end at 686.15 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 2.69% or 3.20 points to 122.15 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.84% or 46.85 points to trade at 1173.20 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS:) declined 1.05% or 21.65 points to end at 2034.30 and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was down 0.85% or 6.30 points to 737.35.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.77% to 686.30, Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.39% to settle at 20351.75 and Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.23% to close at 1447.40.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.97% to 2037.00 in late trade, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.79% to settle at 7928.40 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.70% to 3699.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 957 to 728 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1755 rose and 1281 declined, while 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nestle India Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.11% or 617.60 to 20457.20. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.74% or 18.30 to 686.15. Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.77% or 18.50 to 686.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 3.24% to 13.9425.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.21% or 3.75 to $1797.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.13% or 0.09 to hit $69.39 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.21% or 0.15 to trade at $72.75 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.32% to 73.530, while EUR/INR fell 0.15% to 87.0120.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 92.555.

