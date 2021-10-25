India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.06% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.06%, while the index added 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:), which rose 10.85% or 82.40 points to trade at 841.70 at the close. Meanwhile, AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) added 3.48% or 28.40 points to end at 845.10 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 2.77% or 4.35 points to 161.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.48% or 15.55 points to trade at 431.70 at the close. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 3.21% or 37.50 points to end at 1129.70 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 3.06% or 571.00 points to 18087.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which rose 10.80% to 841.05, AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.45% to settle at 845.05 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.71% to close at 4669.00.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.04% to 18097.65 in late trade, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.73% to settle at 3760.00 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.36% to 1165.95 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1370 to 411 and 36 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2209 fell and 977 advanced, while 151 ended unchanged.

Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.85% or 82.40 to 841.70. Shares in AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.48% or 28.40 to 845.10. Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.80% or 81.95 to 841.05. Shares in AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.45% or 28.15 to 845.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.37% to 17.6100.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.25% or 4.45 to $1800.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.86% or 0.72 to hit $84.48 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.69% or 0.58 to trade at $85.22 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.12% to 75.080, while EUR/INR fell 0.10% to 87.2585.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 93.743.

