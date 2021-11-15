India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.04% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.04%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.04%, while the index gained 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.46% or 6.30 points to trade at 188.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Cipla Ltd. (NS:) added 2.42% or 22.20 points to end at 938.15 and ITC Ltd (NS:) was up 2.23% or 5.20 points to 238.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coal India Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.31% or 7.20 points to trade at 159.75 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 3.25% or 41.80 points to end at 1245.45 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.70% or 12.65 points to 455.90.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.46% to 188.30, ITC Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.12% to settle at 238.05 and Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.44% to close at 3167.90.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.24% to 1245.20 in late trade, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.19% to settle at 926.10 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.89% to 3605.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1222 to 560 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2075 fell and 1245 advanced, while 153 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.63% to 15.4650.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.26% or 4.90 to $1863.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.28% or 1.02 to hit $78.67 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.39% or 1.14 to trade at $81.03 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.09% to 74.408, while EUR/INR rose 0.09% to 85.2005.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 95.045.