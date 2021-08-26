India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.01% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.01%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.01% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.29% or 88.10 points to trade at 3930.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) added 2.07% or 17.30 points to end at 853.30 and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 1.64% or 11.30 points to 698.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.17% or 25.55 points to trade at 586.90 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 1.73% or 11.85 points to end at 672.00 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.53% or 102.85 points to 6608.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.29% to 2230.65, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.18% to settle at 781.35 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.13% to close at 1167.55.

The worst performers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.18% to 586.85 in late trade, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.59% to settle at 6609.05 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.34% to 173.20 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 857 to 828 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1634 rose and 1396 declined, while 121 ended unchanged.

Shares in Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.29% or 88.10 to 3930.90. Shares in Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.07% or 17.30 to 853.30. Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 1.13% or 13.00 to 1167.55.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.30% to 13.5375.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.14% or 2.55 to $1788.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.85% or 0.58 to hit $67.78 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.72% or 0.51 to trade at $70.77 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.16% to 74.232, while EUR/INR rose 0.22% to 87.4190.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.877.