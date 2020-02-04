India says there are still no plans to implement NRC amid continuing protests | India News

The Indian nationalist government of India has said it is still considering whether a national citizenship registry should be deployed amid continuing protests against a citizenship law that accelerates the naturalization of some religious minorities from three neighboring but not Muslim countries.

The government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced last November that the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented to identify undocumented immigrants.

Official statement on Tuesday, made by Deputy Nityanand Rai in a written response to a question in parliament, is a departure from comments made by the main leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, including Interior Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP manifesto for the 2019 national elections, which the party won in a landslide victory, also promised citizenship registration in India.

Modi, however, recently withdrew from the exercise after public pressure increased with the approval of the controversial Citizens Amendment Act (CAA). Millions of people have demonstrated in the main cities of India since the law was passed in December.

The protests have also raised doubts about the exercise of the census expected in April, and activists fear that data from the National Population Registry (NPR) can be used to generate NRC.

Opponents of the law say it is discriminatory because it excludes Muslims and unconstitutional because it links faith with citizenship in an officially secular country.

Many Indian states have refused to implement the NRC exercise saying it is against the constitution, while the CAA has been challenged in the Supreme Court, which has sought a government response.

Critics fear that the registration along with the new law may leave millions stateless, a fear that government officials have dismissed.

Almost two million people were excluded from a similar registry that the Modi party implemented in the state of Assam, in the northeast of the country, last year. They have been asked to prove their citizenship in quasi-legal courts or else they run the risk of being declared foreigners and stripped of their rights, even to cast a vote.

India is building a detention center for foreigners in Assam.

Modi has publicly denied that there are detention centers in the country and has minimized protests, saying they are orchestrated by his opponents.