India says consensus over COP26 climate deal remains ‘elusive’

GLASGOW — India’s environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, said on Saturday that consensus over a COP26 deal “remained elusive,” describing what he considered to be a lack of balance in the draft texts.

“Mr President thank you for your efforts to build consensus,” he told Britain’s COP26 president, Alok Sharma, at a so-called stocktaking plenary. “I am afraid … the consensus remained elusive.” (Reporting by William James and Jake Spring, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)