Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
MUMBAI — India reported 25,166 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of infections to 32.25 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Deaths rose by 437, taking the to 432,079, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)