India PM Modi says economy getting boost from rising vaccinations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the “Dandi March”, or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave



NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season.

Modi called for vigilance against COVID-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

India’s immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.