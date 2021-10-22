India PM Modi says economy getting boost from rising vaccinations By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the “Dandi March”, or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that economic growth was getting a boost from rising vaccinations across the country and urged citizens to purchase locally manufactured products over the upcoming festive season.

Modi called for vigilance against COVID-19 and recommended wearing masks during festivals.

India’s immunisation campaign hit a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations on Thursday. The country has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR