India needs more big banks the size of largest lender SBI -finmin

Article content MUMBAI — India needs at least four or five banks of a size matching its biggest lender, the State Bank of India, to meet the growing needs of its economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday. The rationale for merging banks even before the pandemic was to scale up to meet the new, changing and growing requirements of the economy, Sitharaman told an annual meeting of the Indian Banks’ Association. “The economy is shifting to a different plane altogether,” Sitharaman said. “Even before the pandemic the driving force for amalgamation (of banks) was that India needs a lot more banks, but a lot more big banks.”

Article content She added, “Now all the more reason we would need four or five more SBIs in the country.” She did not give details. But the government has been consolidating state-run banks to combat the pandemic slowdown and create bigger and stronger banks while it also looks to sell its stakes in, and privatize, at least two state-run banks. Last month, State Bank of India reported record first-quarter profit and bet on economic activity picking up to contain a spike in bad loans, sending shares of the state-run bank to an all-time high. Sitharaman commended banks that merged for having done so successfully during the pandemic without inconveniencing customers, but said banks’ internal systems must be able to communicate with each other even on a regular basis.