India Love Twerks On Devin Haney During A Day Party (Video)

Saturday has been a day full of liquor, vibes, and good times for India Love. It’s been one week since she popped out on the gram with her new bae Devin Haney and today, they gave the people something they didn’t even know they needed. While celebrating her friend’s birthday at a day party, she and Devin got up close and personal, and it was caught on the ‘gram. Her friend shared a video of India twerking on Devin, but the concentration of her not spilling the drink in her cup was impressive.

Devin ensured that he was on point and handled India’s body with the right amount of pressure, as the song changed from Waka Flocka’s ‘Round Of Applause’ to A$AP Ferg’s ‘Move Your Hips.’ Although the video was only a few seconds, it had a big impact! The fun and excitement didn’t stop there. In an additional video, India once again got close to Devin and gazed in his eyes while rapping Andre 3000’s verse from UGK and Outkast’s classic hit single “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).”

As this is the second time India has been caught doing this, we can’t help but think that this might actually be her and Devin’s song. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen India in this element. The last time she was publicly dating someone was back in 2014 when she was dating The Game. At that time, she was only 18 years old. However, this isn’t new for Devin.

Although his break up with his former girlfriend Jania, the mother of NBA YoungBoy’s son Casey, is fresh, the people don’t seem to be here for Devin with India. One Roommate commented, “The twerk is too personal. That girl has something against Jania.” Another commented, “I don’t like how tf he moved on that quick.” Roommates, what do yall think of Devin and India popping out together?

