India Love Says Devin Haney Is The Best Man In The World After Gifting Her Roses

Love is in the air! Even though Drake is the official ‘Certified Loved Boy,’ it looks like he isn’t the only man sharing the love out here in the streets. When it comes to showing love to the main lady in their lives, Lil Durk and Devih Haney have PDA on lock. Today Devin‘s new girlfriend, India Love, made a big declaration on Instagram by saying that she has the best man in the whole wide world. This came after she shared a video on her Instagram page holding a large bouquet of red roses.

India continued showing off the roses and let everyone know that she was “Forever DH.” It seems like the best part of the gift was the handwritten card that she gushed over. The Influence wrote, “I am so blessed,” as her story continued. While people are still getting used to their relationship, the comparison against India and his previous girlfriend Jania has not died down yet. One of the Roommates pointed out that he always showered the women in his life with roses and did it for Jania on Valentine’s Day.

Jania has been minding her own business and seems unbothered by her ex’s new relationship, and hasn’t spoken out about the breakup or India. However, it hasn’t stopped people from throwing shade at her. Earlier today, a commenter left on her page asking why she couldn’t keep a man. Jania kept it classy with her response, “If they were not here, they weren’t who God wanted me with.” Jania’s fans immediately came to her defense in the comments and uplifted her. Many responding said that men couldn’t keep her.

Roommates, drop a comment and let us know what ya’ll think about this.

