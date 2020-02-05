India Love denies Roddy Rich dating rumors

India Love may have attended the Super Bowl LIV with India Love, but according to the lady herself, they are not dating.

India posted a selfie of herself wearing lingerie, but her ShadeRoom roommates had questions, and one of them got an answer after asking about the rumored romance between her and Roddy.

"Roddy and I are not together. I apologize for the accidental publication of the video that led to that assumption. Two friends who enjoy each other's time. That is literally life," he wrote in the comments section.

For starters, India was the one who shared Roddy images on his Instagram Live, so it is no wonder that fans speculate. Before Roddy, India Love was dating rapper Sheck Wes.

Roddy Rich is on a winning streak right now. He recently won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle,quot; with Hit-Boy and the late Nipsey Hussle and his single "The Box,quot; spent his fourth week at number 1 while his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial climbed to the top of the album lists once again.