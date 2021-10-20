India delays COVID-19 vaccine supplies to WHO-backed COVAX, sources say

Article content NEW DELHI — India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the COVAX global sharing effort, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not “cut corners” to approve a domestically developed vaccine. The world’s biggest vaccine maker resumed exports of COVID-19 doses this month for the first time since April. It has sent about 4 million https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-resumes-vaccine-exports-domestic-stocks-build-up-officials-2021-10-13to countries such as neighboring Bangladesh and Iran, but none to COVAX.

Article content Delayed supplies to COVAX could disrupt inoculation drives in many African nations that rely on it for vaccines. On Monday, in the run-up to an Oct. 26 meeting on Covaxin, India’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it could not “cut corners https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/who-expects-more-information-indias-bharat-biotech-its-covid-19-vaccine-2021-10-18 ” in the approval decision. One of the sources said it was “frustrating” that India had yet to confirm any supply to COVAX, despite a promise by the health minister last month to meet the commitment to COVAX and others during the quarter to December. The sources, who have been briefed on the export talks, declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak on the subject.