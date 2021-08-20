Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content MUMBAI/NEW DELHI — India has cut base import taxes on crude and refined soyoil and sunflower oil to 7.5% from 15% for six weeks, a government order showed, as the world’s biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near record high prices. The tax reduction could increase imports of soyoil and sunflower oil in September, although a big jump is unlikely as the lower duty is only applicable for a short period until Sept. 30, industry officials said. “Logistically it is not feasible to sign contracts now and ensure vessels are unloaded at Indian ports before September end,” Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil broker, said.