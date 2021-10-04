India Could Be the Next Crypto Hub, Says Coinbase CPO By CoinQuora

India Could Be the Next Crypto Hub, Says Coinbase CPO



Coinbase (NASDAQ:) CPO, Surojit stated that the crypto industry could adapt more innovations.

He further said that India needs regulations that will ensure crypto growth.

He implied that India could be the next financial hub.

Coinbase Chief Product Officer (CPO) — Surojit Chatterjee, opened up in a rather candid interview where he spoke about his role at Coinbase and his journey as a product manager. The major highlight was his take on the government regulations on crypto.

To him, the crypto industry is still at an infant stage, hence, there are lots of things to build to make people’s lives better. Furthermore, in conversation at the India Internet Day, Surojit tells Gautam Gandhi, Partner at RG Advisors:

The crypto industry feels very much like the early internet days of the mid-’90s. So much to build and so early, and so much opportunity to disrupt technological, traditional industries and make people’s lives better. And that’s what inspires me, I’ve always done things that have had a massive impact

