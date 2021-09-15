India approves relief measures for telecoms sector -source

Article content NEW DELHI — India’s federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a much-expected relief package for the country’s cash-strapped telecoms sector, a senior government source said. Shares in wireless carriers Bharti Airtel rose 5.4% and Vodafone Idea were up 2.9% at 0816 GMT on the news. The so-called relief package, which is likely to include a moratorium on payments for airwaves, will help India’s three major wireless carriers including tycoon billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.

Article content The details of the package will be announced by ministers via a news conference later in the day. The telecoms sector was shaken by Jio’s entry in late 2016 with free voice and cut-price data plans. Jio pushed several rivals out of the market, while others – such as the Indian unit of Britain’s Vodafone and local Idea Cellular – were forced to regroup. The sector was also hit by a Supreme Court ruling last year which forces carriers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to give in to a government demand for billions of dollars in dues which they have long contested. Vodafone Idea has paid the government 78.54 billion Indian rupees ($1.07 billion) in telecoms dues, regulatory filings show, but still owes roughly 500 billion.