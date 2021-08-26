India allows Boeing 737 MAX planes to fly ending an over 2-year ban

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content NEW DELHI — India’s air safety regulator said on Thursday it had cleared Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, ending its nearly two-and-a-half-years of regulatory grounding in a key travel market for the planemaker. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its order that it has closely monitored the 737 MAX’s global un-grounding trend, and has found “no untoward reporting” with 34 airlines across the world currently operating 345 MAX planes.

Article content The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, since compounded by the pandemic. “The DGCA’s decision is an important milestone toward safely returning the 737 MAX to service in India,” Boeing said in a statement, adding that it continues to work with regulators and customers to return the airplane to service worldwide. Around 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service following the ban, leaving China as the only major market where regulators are yet to give the MAX a go-ahead. Boeing, earlier this month, conducted a test flight of the MAX plane in China. The clearance will give Boeing the ability to make a stronger sales pitch for its narrowbody planes in India where rival Airbus dominates the skies with its family of A320 aircraft.