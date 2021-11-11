Independent monitor says UAW has ‘fallen short’ in reform efforts By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person carries a flag with the patch from the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union during a May Day rally for media workers held by The NewsGuild of New York on International Workers’ Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 1,



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An independent court-appointed monitor named to oversee the United Auto Workers union after a federal corruption probe said on Thursday the union has “fallen short” to date in its reform efforts and disclosed he has 15 open investigations.

Neil Barofsky, a former federal prosecutor, said in his first report the UAW must “take more affirmative measures to fully eradicate the strong remnants of the ‘toxic’ culture that characterized its recent past and still remain present today.”

The union agreed to the oversight as part of a settlement with federal prosecutors in December.