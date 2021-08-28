Incorrect Price, yet Prospects Remain Undoubtable By TipRanks

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Splunk Stock: Incorrect Price, yet Prospects Remain Undoubtable



Splunk Inc . (NASDAQ:) is a U.S.-based company that provides software and cloud solutions internationally.

Its products allow users to gather better insight into machine data from various formats and sources. I am neutral on the stock. (See SPLK stock charts on TipRanks)

Cloud Growth and Earnings

Splunk blasted through earnings expectations with a revenue beat of $42.43 million and a non-GAAP EPS beat of $0.07. The company’s 23.2% year-over-year revenue growth was primarily due to the expansion of its Cloud business; Cloud recurring revenues rose by 72.2% year-over-year, while 234 customers with contracts worth more than $1 million were added, a 100% year-over-year increase.

Change in Subscription Strategy

Although Splunk has produced good results of late, it’s still to be known whether the company will return to its previous growth. Splunk changed its billing strategy in 2019, requiring subscriptions and renewals instead of proprietary licensing. Subscriptions are a popular model, and have a track record of success, but Splunk’s initial stock surge resulted from its perpetual strategy.

The stock value has decreased by nearly 30% over the past year, even during a tech boom. The lackluster performance may indicate that investors believe the stock is mispriced, based on its new billing model.

Certain Growth Multiples Are an Issue

Due to the company still being in a growth phase, you’d be wrong by analyzing the stock based on most multiples. Fortunately, the price-to-sales and price-to-cash flow ratios can be used at any stage of a company’s life cycle.

Splunk’s price-to-sales ratio (10.72) is trading 147.68% above its sector average, and five times above the generally excepted benchmark of 2.

The stock’s price-to-cash flow ratio of 203.51 is a tremendous problem if you’re seeking intrinsic value, as it’s currently trading at a 13x premium to benchmark.

The reason to focus on multiples is because of market circumstances. The market demands solid fundamentals at the moment due to economic factors, such as inflation, and slowing real GDP growth.

Wall Street’s Take

Splunk scores a Moderate Buy rating among Wall Street analysts, based on 18 Buys and 10 Holds. The average SPLK price target of $175.08 implies 12.9% upside potential.

Bottom Line

Splunk could be an exciting prospect, and the change in its revenue model could be a key driver.

However, the stock’s priced in according to its prior licensing model, which has caused a down year in stock performance. The stock’s growth multiples reflect this.

It is thus unclear whether there will be a significant upside or downside.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Steve Gray Booyens had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.