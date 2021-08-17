Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Adam Crozier will become BT Chairman later this year, the telecoms group said Tuesday, tapping a seasoned executive known for leading turnarounds at a variety of public and private businesses. Here’s a look at the 57-year-old executive’s career: ** CHAIRMAN, ASOS, 2018-2021 Crozier joined the online fashion retailer in late 2018. Under him, the group bought fashion brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT from the administrators of the collapsed Arcadia Group. Asos shares have fallen 23% so far during his tenure, which included the coronavirus pandemic.