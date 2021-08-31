Income Investors Should Consider Adding These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks This Month By StockNews

Companies with solid growth potential and impressive dividend histories are ideal picks amid the prevailing market uncertainty and low-interest-rate environment. British American Tobacco (NYSE:), Telefonica (NYSE:), and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:) are stand outs for their exceptional dividend yields. Moreover, these stocks could generate solid returns in the near term based on their fundamental strength. So, let’s have a closer look at these companies.Though the stock market is currently on a bull run with major indexes hovering near their record highs, its current levels overshadow severe near-term risks, including increasing COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading Delta variant, rising inflation, and forthcoming Fed Reserve policies, that might negatively affect investor sentiment in the coming weeks. These concerns have led analysts to anticipate a stock market correction soon, making the backdrop favorable for high-dividend yielding stocks.
Amid the continuing low-interest-rate environment and declining Treasury yields, we think it could be wise to bet on dividend stocks to ensure a steady stream of income and to hedge against short-term volatility.
Therefore, fundamentally sound and high-yield stocks British American Tobacco Plc (BTI), Telefonica SA (TEF), and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) could be solid bets now.
